Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.09 Million

Analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce $146.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $146.20 million. Anaplan reported sales of $114.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year sales of $572.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $572.50 million to $573.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $717.54 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $735.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,307. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a one year low of $46.00 and a one year high of $86.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $56,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock valued at $33,157,845 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Anaplan by 100.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

