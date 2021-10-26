Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JMPLY shares. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Panmure Gordon cut Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

OTCMKTS:JMPLY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.35. 2,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.