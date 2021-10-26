Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.62 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CBU traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,955. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

