Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.10-12.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.87. Lennox International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.100-$12.300 EPS.

Lennox International stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.16. The company had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,027. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. Lennox International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

A number of research firms have commented on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.50.

In related news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.