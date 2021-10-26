Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

NVS traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $84.59. The company had a trading volume of 100,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,709. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.95. The company has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52.

Get Novartis alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Novartis stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 367,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. Novartis comprises approximately 2.0% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.