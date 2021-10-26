Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 105,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,736,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.54. The stock had a trading volume of 20,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,813,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $58.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

