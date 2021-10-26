Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.38. Ovintiv reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5,500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $6.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $9.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $11.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

Several research firms have commented on OVV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.46.

Shares of OVV traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.53. 59,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,955,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $28.16. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 5,130 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

