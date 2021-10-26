Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Trading 0.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $56.23 million and $1.26 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Super Zero Protocol alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,196.21 or 0.06727451 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00087857 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 50.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 629,165,460 coins and its circulating supply is 331,474,010 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SEROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Super Zero Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Super Zero Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.