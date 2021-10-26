-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). OneSpan posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OSPN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:OSPN traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $20.46. 3,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,410. OneSpan has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

In other OneSpan news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $188,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $374,250 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OneSpan by 21.9% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,775,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,008,000 after purchasing an additional 498,755 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of OneSpan by 32.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,470,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,731,000 after buying an additional 363,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OneSpan by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,352,000 after buying an additional 317,717 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 403,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 262,330 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after buying an additional 152,176 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

