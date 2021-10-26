xDai Price Up 24.3% This Week (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, xDai has traded up 24.3% against the US dollar. One xDai coin can now be purchased for about $12.41 or 0.00019896 BTC on exchanges. xDai has a total market capitalization of $87.71 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00077224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00101596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,417.63 or 1.00069253 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.48 or 0.06687804 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002635 BTC.

xDai Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,394,881 coins and its circulating supply is 7,067,952 coins. The official message board for xDai is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17 . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . xDai’s official website is xdaichain.com

