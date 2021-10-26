RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Stock Price Down 7.3%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. Approximately 181,740 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,147,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.59.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RLX Technology by 374.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 867,084 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 28,922 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

