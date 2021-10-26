Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 44,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 393,788 shares.The stock last traded at $17.10 and had previously closed at $17.11.

TGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 46.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

