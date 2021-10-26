Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Issue $1.09 Quarterly Dividend

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the railroad operator on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%.

Norfolk Southern has increased its dividend payment by 54.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $13.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.08. 28,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.77. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.53.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

