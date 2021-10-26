Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

Crane stock traded up $8.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Crane alerts:

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crane stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,948 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Crane worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.