Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crane (NYSE:CR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.
Crane stock traded up $8.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 10,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,946. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Crane has a 52 week low of $49.05 and a 52 week high of $104.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.51 and a 200-day moving average of $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.
In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.
Crane Company Profile
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
