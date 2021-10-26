Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.15 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,431 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,794,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,041,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 114,049 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,250,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 238,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $190,823,000 after purchasing an additional 118,052 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $17.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,919,078. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.96. The stock has a market cap of $621.26 billion, a PE ratio of 87.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $233.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

