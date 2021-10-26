Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Announces Earnings Results

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30), Fidelity Earnings reports. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 12.63%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.75. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,404. The stock has a market cap of $248.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.17. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Esquire Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th.
About Esquire Financial
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers commercial banking services, which serve the financial needs of the legal industry and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan market. The company was founded by Dennis Shields in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, NY.
