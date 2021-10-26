$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) will announce $1.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,651,457.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 81,125 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $3,021,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 539,808 shares of company stock valued at $21,524,687. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. The company had a trading volume of 78,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,246. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. Avantor has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

