Pangolin (PNG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.18 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $1.49 or 0.00002386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $31.76 million and $2.18 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00076725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00101687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,342.31 or 1.00131563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.90 or 0.06657362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.