Fractal Trading 20.5% Lower Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $6.68 million and $889,492.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00076725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00101687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,342.31 or 1.00131563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.90 or 0.06657362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FCLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.