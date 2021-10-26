KeyFi Trading Up 11.4% This Week (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $14,523.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070574 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00076725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00101687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,342.31 or 1.00131563 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.90 or 0.06657362 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002644 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

