Thisoption (TONS) Trading Down 80.6% Over Last 7 Days

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded down 82.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, Thisoption has traded down 80.6% against the dollar. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a market cap of $198,646.82 and approximately $23.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Thisoption Coin Profile

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official message board is medium.com/@thisoption.com . Thisoption’s official website is extons.io . Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here

Thisoption Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

