Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,532 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,739 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Target accounts for 4.6% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $25,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Target by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 683,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,405,000 after buying an additional 43,363 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.29.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,759 shares of company stock valued at $30,555,393 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,518. The stock has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a one year low of $150.80 and a one year high of $267.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

