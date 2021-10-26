German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%.

GABC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,083. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.19 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in German American Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,021 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,965 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of German American Bancorp worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

