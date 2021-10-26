Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 22,904 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,904 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 31.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,908,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,575 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $165,254,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,309 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,461,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $91.30 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.37.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RTX. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

