Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The company had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.90 million. On average, analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HVT traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $32.94. 1,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,318. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.90. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $52.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $5,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.