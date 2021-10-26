Calix (NYSE:CALX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Calix (NYSE:CALX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CALX traded up $2.88 on Tuesday, hitting $56.38. 20,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,034. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $21.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01.

CALX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $1,465,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,869.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Calix stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Calix were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

