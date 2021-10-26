Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.45 billion-$7.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.63 billion.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,664,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.00 and a 200 day moving average of $78.70. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.31.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $378,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,302 shares of company stock worth $2,274,482. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

