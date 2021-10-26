Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $579,858.00

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $35.30 million and approximately $579,858.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.00214010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00102922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 713,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 441,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

