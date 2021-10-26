Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE LII traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.42. The stock had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,027. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.65. Lennox International has a one year low of $266.77 and a one year high of $356.36.

Get Lennox International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.50.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,969 shares of company stock worth $5,776,946. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.