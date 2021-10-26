Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Issues Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average is $65.36.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of Restaurant Brands International worth $46,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QSR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.