BitCore (BTX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $392,501.00

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and $392,501.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,253.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.24 or 0.06708479 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.45 or 0.00309141 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $612.57 or 0.00983992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00087547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $287.14 or 0.00461243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.26 or 0.00278319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00247756 BTC.

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

