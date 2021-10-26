Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.06. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

NASDAQ:CSIQ traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,182. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 706.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,015 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.