Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is ($0.21). Limoneira posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

LMNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza purchased 10,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Limoneira by 633.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,590. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $282.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

