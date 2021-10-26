Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $396.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS.

SSD stock opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.78. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $234,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $161,655.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

