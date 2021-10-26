Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.23. Mitek Systems posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $31.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.06. 6,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,551. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $883.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

