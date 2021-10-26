JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,060,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,297 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.5% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $164,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $109,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $171.92. The company had a trading volume of 106,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,481,151. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $95.24 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $513.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average is $157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

