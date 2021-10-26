PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.30 Million

Brokerages expect PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) to report $73.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.70 million and the lowest is $72.90 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will report full year sales of $295.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $295.10 million to $296.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $386.95 million, with estimates ranging from $373.70 million to $400.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PLAYSTUDIOS.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.05 million.

MYPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MYPS traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $4.49. 2,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,438. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.82. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYPS. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS in the second quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,446,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,420,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,392,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLAYSTUDIOS (MYPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.