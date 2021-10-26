AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,558,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $18.84.

The firm also recently declared a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGNC Investment stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 298,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of AGNC Investment worth $47,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.28.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

