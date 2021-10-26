CPS Technologies (CPSH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.39%.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Shares of CPSH stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,136. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $67.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.12 and a beta of 1.37. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CPS Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) by 146.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.14% of CPS Technologies worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.