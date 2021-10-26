Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.02. 1,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Enterprise Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

