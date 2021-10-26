Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 380,948 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7,174.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,948 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $38,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after buying an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,388,259,000 after buying an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,957,000 after buying an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after buying an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $95.97. 27,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.27. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

