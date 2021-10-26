Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Beyond Meat (BYND)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND):

10/26/2021 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $123.00.

10/25/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $95.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $122.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Beyond Meat had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $99.00 to $85.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

9/28/2021 – Beyond Meat was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

9/15/2021 – Beyond Meat was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

9/10/2021 – Beyond Meat is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BYND traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.01. 104,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,804. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.73. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 86.4% during the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Beyond Meat by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

