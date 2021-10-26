TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $577.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TBI stock traded down $3.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,974. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.69. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueBlue stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 310.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TrueBlue from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TrueBlue has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

