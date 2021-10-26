Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Announces Earnings Results

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

NYSE:ARI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. 16,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,832. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $16.94.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.