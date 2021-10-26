Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.84. 32,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,954. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $105.93 and a twelve month high of $169.79.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $2,086,166.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock valued at $33,585,424. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

