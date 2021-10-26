Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.38% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $31,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

IJK traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.47. 82,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.73. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $59.79 and a 52-week high of $84.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.