Greytown Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 44.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.41. The company had a trading volume of 116,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,513,947. The company has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.15.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

