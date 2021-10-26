7,004 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Purchased by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,211,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,680,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,928,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,400,000 after buying an additional 293,603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,823,000 after buying an additional 83,566 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 33.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,842,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,907,000 after buying an additional 464,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,362,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,907,000 after buying an additional 51,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,881. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.14 and its 200-day moving average is $146.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $158.34.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

