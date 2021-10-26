LuaSwap (LUA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.73 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0646 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LuaSwap has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. LuaSwap has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $135,632.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LuaSwap alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00050996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.23 or 0.00214010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00102922 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011670 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 220,199,996 coins and its circulating supply is 119,597,202 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LuaSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LuaSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.