Verge (XVG) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a total market capitalization of $389.59 million and $27.38 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verge has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.45 or 0.00309141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,483,048,241 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.